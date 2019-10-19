MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
JONES — Kelsey and Timmothy Jones, Canyonville, Oct. 9, a daughter, Cassiopeia Lynn Jones, 9 pounds 1 ounce.
OSBORNE — Megan Tate and Tyler Osborne, Roseburg, Oct. 9, a son, Jayce Edward Osborne, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
BEALS — Kylee Golladay and Michael Beals, Roseburg, Oct. 10, a son, Jaymeson Lenard Beals, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
TROXEL — Jesilyn and Jason Troxel, Winchester, Oct. 10, a son, Jameson Ward Trozel, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
BROWN — Krissi Kelley and Robert Brown, Roseburg, Oct. 12, a son, Michael Herbert DeWayne Brown, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
WILSON — Mersaides Delauro and larry Wilson, Azalea, Oct. 12, a daughter, Violet Jane Wilson, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
DANTIBO — Erina and Damian Dantibo, Roseburg, Oct. 15, a son, Joshua Kazu Dantibo, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.