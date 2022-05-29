MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

STEELE — Cindy and Brad Steele, Roseburg, May 18, a daughter, Savannah Hoel Michel Blinn Steele, 6 pounds 11 ounces.

ALLEN — Brittany Cook and Logan Allen, Days Creek, May 20, a daughter, Scout Cora Lee Allen, 7 pounds 11 ounces.

HANSON — Alexandria and Colton Hanson, Idleyld Park, May 20, a son, Koda Colt Hanson, 8 pounds 14 ounces.

O’CONNOR — Ashley Thompson and Daniel O’Connor, Roseburg, May 24, a son, Malekai William O’Connor, 7 pounds.

ANDERSON — Sara and Eric Anderson, Roseburg, May 24, a son, 8 pounds 8 ounces.

FRANTZ — Sativa Gardner and Jacob Frantz, Winston, May 24, a son, Beau Devon-Joseph Frantz, 7 pounds 7 ounces.

