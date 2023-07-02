Birth Announcements Jul 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGATKINS — Destiny Atkins, Roseburg, June 14, a daughter, Marie Pearl Atkins, 8 pounds 3 ounces.EDWARDS — Khaila Tollefson and Braeden Edwards, Roseburg, June 15, a son, Camdyn Lee Edwards, 8 pounds 7 ounces.PHELPS — Abigail Cruger and Levi Phelps, Roseburg, June 16, a daughter, Mikaela Rose Marie Phelps, 6 pounds.LYMAN — Tina and Bryan Lyman, Sutherlin, June 19, a son, Parker Edward Lyman, 7 pounds 4 ounces.POWELL — Jasmine and Nicholas Powell, Roseburg, June 20, a daughter, Eleanor Jane Powell, 7 pounds 7 ounces.OGAN — Millennial Hayden-Quinn and Ryan Ogan, Azalea, June 21, a son, Braxtyn Lee Ogan, 8 pounds 11 ounces.KARNOFSKI — Kelly and Aaron Karnofski, Roseburg, June 22, a son, Ian James Karnofski, 6 pounds 2 ounces.KARNOFSKI — Kelly and Aaron Karnofski, Roseburg, June 22, a daughter, Indy Grace Karnofski, 6 pounds 1 ounce. STEPHENSON — Jayden and Andrew Stephenson, Roseburg, June 22, a son, Aayden Ray Lee Stephenson, 6 pounds 8 ounces.CLARKE — Taylor and Kalyb Clarke, Roseburg, June 23, a daughter, Lucille May Clarke, 8 pounds 2 ounces.GODMAN — Bailey Bowman and Noah Godman, Roseburg, June 23, a son, Wesson Noah Godman, 7 pounds 8 ounces.VALDEZ — Gabrielle and Ezequiel Valdez, Myrtle Creek, June 23, a daughter, Ziomara Rubi Reign Valdez, 5 pounds 8 ounces.RAMAN — Krithika Chandrasekaran and Bhargav Raman, Roseburg, June 24, a daughter, Anaya Raman, 5 pounds 10 ounces.RAMAN — Krithika Chandrasekaran and Bhargav Raman, Roseburg, June 24, a daughter, Maya Raman, 4 pounds 11 ounces.VINCENT — Micki and Yuri Vincent, Roseburg, June 26, a daughter, Ottilie Jacqueline Sue Vincent, 9 pounds 1 ounce.STINSON — Chelsea and Joshua Stinson, Roseburg, June 22, a son, Emmett Grant Stinson, 7 pounds 7 ounces.SLONE — Bailey Spencer and James Slone, Yoncalla, June 27, a daughter, Dahlia Kathryn Slone, 7 pounds. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Health Care Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Swim teacher at YMCA celebrates 102nd birthday Forget Me Not owner sues local man in spat Anomaly reported at Galesville Reservoir Four vehicle wreck closes freeway for hours Our People: Oakland man owns ‘too many’ typewriters Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Petition to take down pride flag presented to VA Director Patrick Hull July kicks off meteor shower season Last Week in Obituaries Charles Reinhart Nicole Suezann Fallon Nee Maloney
