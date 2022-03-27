Birth Announcements Mar 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGREAGAN — Samantha Wymer and Wyatt Reagan, Sutherlin, March 12, a daughter, Alice JoAnn Reagan, 8 pounds 5 ounces.REINHART — Amanda Panasuck and Jarred Reinhart, Winston, March 13, a daughter, Paityn Nicole Reinhart, 5 pounds 8 ounces.MATTOON — Zoiee Mead, Oakland, March 14, a daughter, Abigail Sativa Rose Mattoon, 6 pounds 3 ounces.SPERRY — Tyler Minnis and Eric Sperry, Roseburg, March 14, a son, Elliot Damond Sperry, 6 pounds 11 ounces.TILTON — Hannah and Weston Tilton, Sutherlin, March 14, a son, Clay James Tilton, 7 pounds 15 ounces. FABELA — Shawna and Jose Fabela, Roseburg, March 16, a son, Mark-Anthony Martinez Fabela, 7 pounds 2 ounces.MOSLEY-KOEHLER — Caressa Faulkner and Alexander Koehler, Roseburg, March 17, a daughter, Priscilla Rain Mosley-Koehler, 7 pounds 3 ounces.HUMPHREYS — Hayley and Andrew Humphreys, Sutherlin, March 18, a daughter, Elliana Marie Rae Humphreys, 7 pounds 12 ounces.OPHEIM — Casey Fleury and Scott Opheim, Oakland, March 18, a son, Jacksen Daniel Opheim, 6 pounds 12 ounces.HANSEN — Megan and Branden Hansen, Roseburg, March 21, a son, Josiah Cillian Hansen, 8 pounds 4 ounces.STAUCH-LYMAN — Payge Stauch, Tiller, March 22, a daughter, Sofia Ella Stauch-Lyman, 6 pounds 15 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Abigail Sativa Rose Mattoon Alexander Koehler Branden Hansen Priscilla Rain Mosley Alice Joann Reagan Jarred Reinhart Eric Sperry Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Community rallies to support Roseburg man fighting his own struggle Gravely ill jail inmate ends up homeless at the duck pond Fate of geese at Ford's Pond up in air Powell unresponsive as defense moves to withdraw Two candidates file for Douglas County Circuit Court judge position 4 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of ART INSTRUCTOR WANTED Special Sections DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Vehicle crashes into Oregon homeless camp, killing 4 Eight best Oregon coast RV parks and campgrounds Roseburg Public Library to host Chicanx literature series Jonathan Stone of Roseburg Named to Dean's List at George Fox University UCC Art Gallery to feature “still life” paintings by Michigan artist Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
