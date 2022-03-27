MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

REAGAN — Samantha Wymer and Wyatt Reagan, Sutherlin, March 12, a daughter, Alice JoAnn Reagan, 8 pounds 5 ounces.

REINHART — Amanda Panasuck and Jarred Reinhart, Winston, March 13, a daughter, Paityn Nicole Reinhart, 5 pounds 8 ounces.

MATTOON — Zoiee Mead, Oakland, March 14, a daughter, Abigail Sativa Rose Mattoon, 6 pounds 3 ounces.

SPERRY — Tyler Minnis and Eric Sperry, Roseburg, March 14, a son, Elliot Damond Sperry, 6 pounds 11 ounces.

TILTON — Hannah and Weston Tilton, Sutherlin, March 14, a son, Clay James Tilton, 7 pounds 15 ounces.

FABELA — Shawna and Jose Fabela, Roseburg, March 16, a son, Mark-Anthony Martinez Fabela, 7 pounds 2 ounces.

MOSLEY-KOEHLER — Caressa Faulkner and Alexander Koehler, Roseburg, March 17, a daughter, Priscilla Rain Mosley-Koehler, 7 pounds 3 ounces.

HUMPHREYS — Hayley and Andrew Humphreys, Sutherlin, March 18, a daughter, Elliana Marie Rae Humphreys, 7 pounds 12 ounces.

OPHEIM — Casey Fleury and Scott Opheim, Oakland, March 18, a son, Jacksen Daniel Opheim, 6 pounds 12 ounces.

HANSEN — Megan and Branden Hansen, Roseburg, March 21, a son, Josiah Cillian Hansen, 8 pounds 4 ounces.

STAUCH-LYMAN — Payge Stauch, Tiller, March 22, a daughter, Sofia Ella Stauch-Lyman, 6 pounds 15 ounces.

