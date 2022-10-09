Birth Announcements Oct 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGHACKWORTH — Ebony Holt and Michael Hackworth, Roseburg, Sept. 22, a son, Bodhi Eugene Hackworth, 7 pounds 11 ounces.WILLIAMS — Whitney and Garrett Williams, Roseburg, Sept. 22, a daughter, Maggie Lyn Williams, 5 pounds 13 ounces.WILSON — Helynn and Brian Wilson, Tenmile, Sept. 22, a son, Jackson Wyatt Wilson, 6 pounds 13 ounces.CONTRERAS — Josephine and Raul Contreras, Sutherlin, Sept. 23, a daughter, Quita Aela Contreras, 5 pounds 2 ounces.CONTRERAS — Josephine and Raul Contreras, Sutherlin, Sept. 23, a daughter, Socorro Anamaria Contreras, 4 pounds 15 ounces.CARPENTER — Mallory and Kevin Carpenter, Roseburg, Sept. 24, a son, Kal John Carpenter, 7 pounds.GOODMAN — Kendall and Patrick Goodman, Sutherlin, Sept. 24, a son, Bentley Patrick Goodman, 7 pounds 5 ounces.CLYMER — Larissa and Matthew Clymer, Winston, Sept. 25, a son, Harley Ruben Clymer, 7 pounds 6 ounces.LUGO — Melissa Lugo, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 26, a daughter, Adaline Rose Lugo, 6 pounds 7 ounces. COSTA — Alyssa Lambeth and Ian Costa, Sutherlin, Sept. 27, a son, Xander Havoc Costa, 9 pounds 5 ounces.BURKHART — Jessica Nielsen and Willie Burkhart, Roseburg, Sept. 28, a daughter, Huntleigh Rose Burkhart, 8 pounds 4 ounces.GREEN — Bethany and Michael Green, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 28, a son, Mason Finn Green, 4 pounds 7 ounces.ZURBRICK — Samantha and Joshua Zurbrick, Roseburg, Sept. 28, a daughter, Callahan Luna Zurbrick, 6 pounds 8 ounces.BROWER — Kaylee and Ambrose Brower, Roseburg, Sept. 29, a daughter, Lainey Mae Brower, 7 pounds 14 ounces.SIBLEY — Kayleen and Andrew Sibley, Roseburg, Sept. 29, a son, Andrew Thomas Sibley Jr., 10 pounds 8 ounces.BRADIES — Christine Husted and Randy Brandies, Roseburg, Oct. 2, a son, Sylas Fisher Brandies, 8 pounds 2 ounces.HILL — Kandace Morrison and Hayden Hill, Winston, Oct. 2, a son, Denver Leroy Frederick Hill, 7 pounds 4 ounces.MILLER — Leisha Tiry and Chandler Miller, Roseburg, Oct. 3, a son, Odin David Scott Miller, 7 pounds 11 ounces.WHELCHEL — Christina Jefferson and Kyle Whelchel, Roseburg, Oct. 4, a son, Waylon John Whelchel, 3 pounds 15 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Meet the hosts who help run Roseburg's most popular radio station William (Bill) Leenders Wildfire ignites near I-5 milepost 95 northbound east of freeway 150 years of Roseburg — A complex history of a city and state James (Jim) Peter Pynch TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Volunteers needed for Make a Difference Day — Douglas County Library adjusts process for adding new books Lucille Cross Volunteer opportunities for October 2022 Kathleen Klooster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.