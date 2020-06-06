MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
BELL — Sidney Halterman and Kiana Maness, Roseburg, May 29, a daughter, Blair Jean Bell, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
TURNER — April Shipp and Michael Turner, Roseburg, May 29, a son, Justin Elliott Turner, 6 pounds 3 ounces.
DAVIS — Richelle Spearen, Riddle, May 27, a daughter, Roxy Elixabeth Rose Davis, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
ELLIS — Sara and Mark Ellis, Roseburg, June 1, a son, Jonathan Mark Ellis, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
HUMPHREYS — Hayley and Andrew Humphreys, Sutherlin, June 1, a son, Bodiah Liam Humphreys, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
CHILDERS — Hailey and Tylar Childers, Winston, June 2, a son, Mason Lee Childers, 5 pounds 12 ounces.
MEALER — Miranda Vierra and Ashton Mealer, Roseburg, June 2, a son, Lane Thomas Mealer, 9 pounds 4 ounces.
JOHNSON — Krista and Robert Johnson, Roseburg, June 3, a son, Marcus Key Johnson, 9 pounds 4 ounces.
