Birth Announcements Sep 16, 2023

MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

KITTO — Belli and Brian Kitto, Roseburg, Sept. 5, a son, Caelan James Kitto, 8 pounds 11 ounces.

DELAY — Tiffany Delay, Roseburg, Sept. 6, a daughter, Josalynn Davina Rose Delay, 6 pounds 1 ounce.

FUGETT — Nakita Garcia and David Fugett, Sutherlin, Sept. 6, a daughter, Zamira Rose-Jean Fugett, 6 pounds 12 ounces.

JONES — Kyrstee Weatherford and Kenneth Jones, Roseburg, Sept. 7, a son, Kingston Grey Jones, 7 pounds 12 ounces.

CUTHBERTSON — Shantell and Ryan Cuthbertson, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 8, a daughter, Adeline Rose Cuthberston, 6 pounds 15 ounces.

CUTHBERTSON — Shantell and Ryan Cuthbertson, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 8, a son, Lucas James Cuthbertson, 7 pounds 1 ounce.

PEACE — Kelsey and Ryan Peace, Camas Valley, Sept. 9, a son, Callan Collier Peace, 7 pounds 1 ounce.

RODRIGUEZ — Brooke Young and Mark Rodriguez, Days Creek, Sept. 9, a son, Jessy Dallas Rodriguez, 8 pounds.

KNIGHTEN — Kelsey and Jeremy Knighten, Roseburg, Sept. 10, a daughter, Kenzie Lou Knighten, 8 pounds.

QUINN — Laura Mosher and Andrew Quinn, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 10, a son, Carl Richard Quinn, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
