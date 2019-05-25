MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
BOWERS — Staci Enserink and Andrew Bowers, Winchester, May 14, a son, Logan Everett Bower, 10 pounds 9 ounces.
SNYDER — Jessie Campbell and Zane Snyder, Roseburg, May 14, a son, Kye Zane Snyder, 8 pounds 0 ounces.
MANCHESTER — Stephanie Pruneda-Martin and David Manchester, Roseburg, May 15, a daughter, Emalina Imelda Pruneda Manchester, 9 pounds 7 ounces.
VENTRE — Lynette and Vernon Ventre, Roseburg, May 16, a son, Joseph Dennis Ventre, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
HALTER — Taylor and Brandon Halter, Roseburg, May 17, a son, Hayden Gerald Halter, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
HALTER — Taylor and Brandon Halter, Roseburg, May 17, a son, Hunter Raymond Halter, 6 pounds 4 ounces.
HARRIS — Dannah Benton and Jacob Harris, Winston, May 17, a son, Graysen Ryan Harris, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
