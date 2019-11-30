LOOMIS — Sarah Richardson and Matthew Loomis, Roseburg, Nov. 18, a daughter, Charlotte Grace Loomis, 7 pounds 12 ounces
STEWART — LaRae and Shay Stewart, Sutherlin, Nov. 18, a daughter, Valkyree Noella Shay Stewart, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
GARLAND — Kathryn and Brian Garland, Roseburg, Nov. 21, a son, Ezekiel Justice Garland, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
FABER — Rebecka Henry and Skylar Eveland-Faber, Glide, Nov. 22, a daughter, Bella Lavon Faber, 6 pounds 5 ounces.
MOORE — Tiffany and David Moore, Tiller, Nov. 22, a daughter, Amillia Marie Kay Moore, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
DORLAND — Ashely and Jonathan Dorland, Roseburg, Nov. 23, a daughter, Jory Ruth Dorland, 5 pounds 6 ounces.
JONES — Cadee and Nation Jones, Sutherlin, Nov. 24, a son, Hugh Jerry Jones, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
KNEE — Melissa and Jordan Knee, Sutherlin, Nov. 24, a son, Silas Edward Knee, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
BROWN — Tiffany Lawson and Julian Brown, Glendale, Nov. 25, a son, Julian Jay Brown, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
GUENTHER — Jessyka Murphy and Jerry Guenther, Roseburg, Nov. 25, a son, Mason Matthew Guenther, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
ARAGON — Jessica Fisher and Antonio Aragon, Umpqua, Nov. 26, a son, Jackson Caleb Aragon, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
LENT — Sarah Gutierrez and Kyler Lent, Myrtle Creek, Nov. 26, a son, Carter Vincente LEnt, 6 pounds 5 ounces.
HALE — Caroline Higday and Glen Hale, Myrtle Creek, Nov. 27, a son, Liam Matthew Austin Hale, 7 pound 15 ounces.
COWAN — Mikayla and Daniel Cowan, Myrtle Creek, Nov. 28, a son, Jaxson Daniel Cowan, 7 pounds.
