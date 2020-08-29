MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
HARRIS — Drue Harris & Jennifer Stevenson, Roseburg, Aug. 17, a daughter, Kaitey Jae Harris, 8# 7 ounces.
GARDNER — Tatianna Riglemon and Cole Gardner, Roseburg, Aug. 19, a son, Axel Ross Gardner, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
HILL — Cassandra & Michael Hill, Myrtle Creek, Aug. 20, a daughter, Soraya Sunshine Hill, female, 7 # 8 ounces.
MCCLUNG — Caitlyn & Adam McClung, Myrtle Creek, Aug. 20, a son, Maverick Jeffrey Calvin McClung, 6 # 13 ounces.
SHARPE — Kayla & Jonathan Sharpe, Roseburg, Aug. 20, a son, Lincoln Krew Ellis Sharpe, 9 # 6 ounces.
DANCER — Samantha Day & Bradley Dancer, Camas Valley, Aug. 21, a son, Clyde Anthony Dancer, 5 # 12 ounces.
LEWENDALL — Lillian Weight & Bjorn Lewendal, Yoncalla, Aug. 22, a daughter, Brookelynn Cherree Lewendall, 8# 5 ounces.
ATKINSON — Amber Cripe and Jessy Atkinson, Sutherlin, Aug. 22, a son, Conner Joseph Atkinson, 9 pounds 13 ounces.
FRANCO — Katie and Anthony Franco, Roseburg, Aug. 25, a son, Camden Daniel Franco, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
