MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

ZION — Tara Chalmers and Luke Zion, Yoncalla, April 5, a daughter, Olivia Jean Zion, 8 pounds 12 ounces.

BATES — Cassandra and Ryan Bates, Myrtle Creek, April 6, a son, Ian Richards Bates, 9 pounds 7 ounces.

WHITE — Kiles and Conner White, Sutherlin, April 6, a son, Ryatt Ray White, 5 pounds 12 ounces.

MIGNOLA — Bethney Mignola, Roseburg, April 7, a daughter, Billie Mae Mignola, 8 pounds 1 ounce.

HOPKINS — Amy Jones and Shawn Hopkins, Roseburg, April 8, a son, Carter Reed Hopkins, 7 pounds 10 ounces.

SHEPHERD — Briett and Jacob Shepherd, Roseburg, April 8, a daughter, Aleah Raquel Shepherd, 7 pounds 15 ounces.

TRUITT — Samantha and Austin Truitt, Myrtle Creek, April 9, a son, Noah Boyd Truitt, 7 pounds 5 ounces.

VINCENT — Brittany and Gregory Vincent, Roseburg, April 9, a son, Hudson Charles Vincent, 6 pounds 8 ounces.

HARRINGTON — Trystin Richardson and Cory Herrington, Roseburg, April 10, a daughter, Lily Rae Harrington, 7 pounds 1 ounce.

