MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
MCCRACKEN — Terra and Barry McCracken, Sutherlin, Dec. 2, a daughter, Kelsey Ann McCracken, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
PARNELL — Staci Hohstadt and Joshua Parnell, Roseburg, Dec. 2, a son, Emmett Chester Parnell, 5 pounds 7 ounces.
BLONDELL — Ashley and Andrew Blondell, Roseburg, Dec. 4, a daughter, Emilia Bailey Blonell, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
LITTLEBEAR — Krista Vitro and Ronald Littlebear, Yoncalla, Dec. 4, a son, Maverick Eyota Littlebear, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
WILSON — Savanah Marney and Thomas Wilson, Roseburg, Dec. 4, a daughter, Everly Ann Wilson, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
JONES — Elizabeth Hawelu and Joshua Jones, Winston, Dec. 5, a daughter, Valkyrie Julene Jones, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
UNICUME — Ashley Unicume, Camas Valley, Dec. 5, a daughte, Aubrey Grace Unicume, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
SCHROEDER — Heather Welty and T.J. Schroeder, Roseburg, Dec. 7, a daughter, Amelia Jean Rose Schroeder, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
DAVIDSON — Taylor and Milo Davidson, Winston, Dec. 8, a son, Lucien James Davidson, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
JENSEN — Brittany Robbins and Gummar Jensen, Winston, Dec. 8, a daughter, Allyson Jean Louise Jensen, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
LAIR — Payge Marlow and Daniel Lair, Winston, Dec. 8, a son, Jasper Tommy-Asa Lair, 8 pounds 12 ounces.
RANDAZZO — Christine Erdell and Kristopher Randazzo, Roseburg, Dec. 8, a son, Marshall Finn Randazzo, 9 pounds 7 ounces.
BEAN — Sierra and Nicholas Bean, Sutherlin, Dec. 10, a daughter, Maeve Reign Bean, 8 pounds 8 ounces.
HUBSKY — Cortney and Christopher Hubsky, Winston, Dec. 10, a daughter, Emma Grace Hubsky, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
GRAY — Amanda and Seth Gray, Roseburg, Dec. 11, a son, River Ronald Gray, 5 pounds 6 ounces.
GRAY — Amanda and Seth Gray, Roseburg, Dec. 11, a son, Ryder Steven Gray, 6 pounds.
POWERS — Bethany and John Powers, Roseburg, Dec. 11, a son, Raiden Lee Powers, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
BANDELMAN — Sarah and Gabriel Bandelman, Roseburg, Dec. 12, a daughter, Adelaide Rose Bandelman, 8 pounds 1 ounce.
OLEACHEA-MAY — Jessica May and Travis Oleachea, Roseburg, Dec. 13, a son, Ashton Grae Oleachea-May, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
WATTMAN — Natalie and Derrik Wattman, Sutherlin, Dec. 13, a daughter, Brynsley Jean Wattman, 8 pounds.
BUTCHER — Nicole Carlson and Terran Butcher, Myrtle Creek, Dec. 14, a son, Colter James Butcher, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
SWIFT — Annalise Johnson and Beau Swift, Winston, Dec. 14, a daughter, Raylen Elizabeth Swift, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
MARRIOTT — India Nicholas and Willam Marriott Jr., Glendale, Dec. 15, a son, Axetyn Wayne Marriott, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
WHELEN — Amanda and Andrew Whelen, Roseburg, Dec. 15, a daughter, Vera Octavia Whelen, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.