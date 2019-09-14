MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
BROWN — Amber Brown, Roseburg. Sept. 3, a daughter, Juniper Dawn Brown, 5 pounds 15 ounces.
NICHOLS — Michelle and Levi Nichols, Roseburg, Sept. 3, a daughter, Grace Laura Ann Nichols, 6 pounds 2 ounces.
GWARTNEY — Chelsea VanAtta and Anthony Gwartney, Roseburg, Sept. 4, a daughter, Penelope Resch Gwartney, 10 pounds.
HEUBERGER — Emily Hayes and Zacheriah Heuberger, Roseburg, Sept. 4, a son, Luke Matthew Heuberger, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
SORENSEN — Amber Lewis, Winston, Sept. 4, a son, Phoenix Clinton Swill Sorensen, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
CUNNINGHAM — Gina and Gene Cunningham, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 5, a daughter, Emma Joyce Cunningham, 6 pounds.
GARCIA — Sina and Juan Garcia Cortez, Roseburg, Sept. 5, a son, Ernesto Matthew Frederick Garcia, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
LITTLE — Rylee Little, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 5, a daughter, Emmerson Joel Little, 6 pounds 1 ounce.
BROWN — Danielle Townsend, Camas Valley, Sept. 6, a daughter, Braelynn Nicole Brown, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
HENSHAW — Charity Brown, Roseburg, Sept. 6, a daughter, Kohana Grace Henshaw, 1 pound 8 ounces.
LESLY — Amber and Merrill Lesly, Riddle, Sept. 6, a son, Wesson Lee Lesly, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
PEREZ — Teresa Thomas and Victor Perez, Roseburg, Sept. 6, a son, Elias Thomas Perez, Male, 10 pounds 13 ounces.
RUIZ — Calree Yates and Jason Lee, Roseburg, Sept. 6, a son, Jaymison Raylee Ruiz, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
WOODWARD — Demi Thrush and Zack Woodward, Roseburg, Sept. 6, a son, Brett Paul Woodward, 8 pounds 11 ounces.
ROPER — Larissa Robinson and Justin Roper, Roseburg, Sept. 9, a son, Declan Darrell Roper, 9 pounds 13 ounces.
COOK — Stefani Lauhala and John Cook, Yoncalla, Sept. 11, a son, Logan Elliot Cook, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
