Birth Announcements Jan 29, 2023

MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

GONZALEZ — Schyler and Ricky Gonzalez, Roseburg, Jan. 18, a daughter, Isla Grace Gonzalez, 6 pounds 11 ounces.

SMITH — Kyra Gray and Isaac Smith, Roseburg, Jan. 18, a son, Burke Alder Ross Smith, 9 pounds 1 ounce.

HATTABAUGH — Raye Hlinka and Jon-Henry Hattabaugh, Yoncalla, Jan. 19, a son, Kennedy Jon Hattabaugh, 7 pounds 12 ounces.

HUFFMAN — Raquel Rynders and Christopher Huffman, Oakland, Jan. 19, a son, Christopher Philip Huffman II, 7 pounds 7 ounces.

JOHNSON — Cheyanne Johnson and Gavyn Johnson-Domenico, Winston, Jan. 20, a daughter, Aunyx Elaine Kay Johnson, 7 pounds 8 ounces.

WILBER — Jessica Bull and Chris Wilber, Roseburg, Jan. 20, a daughter, Roselyn Ilene Denise Wilber, 7 pounds 5 ounces.

GREEN — Rachelle and Patrick Green, Sutherlin, Jan. 22, a son, Kaedyn Jo Green, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
