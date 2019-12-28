MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
HAYTER — Marlene Hickey, Myrtle Creek, Dec. 18, a son, Olijah Thomas Hayter, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
HOFFMAN — Anna and Richard Hoffman, Roseburg, Dec. 18, a daughter, Olivia Jean Hoffman, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
HIESTER — Susie Breier and Zachary Hiester, Roseburg, Dec. 19, a daughter, Nora Grace Hiester, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
INGRAM — Jessica Keniston and Stephen Ingram, Winston, Dec. 19, a daughter, Madison Grace Ingram, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
SMITH — Kiley Abbott and Kane Smith, Riddle, Dec. 20, a daughter, Audrey Lynn Smith, 7 pounds 1 ounces.
SHEPHARD — Holly Bailey and Brandon Shepherd, Canyonville, Dec. 21, a son, Bayden River Shepherd, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
HARRAH — Chelsey Cowell and Ken Harrah, Roseburg, Dec. 23, a son, Kade Anthony Harrah, 6 pounds 2 ounces.
HIATT — Amy and Brian Haitt, Elkton, Dec. 23, a daughter, Paisley Ann Hiatt, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
