MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
BOYE — Sarah and Cody Boye, Myrtle Creek, April 22, a son, Sawyer Lloyd Boye, 10 pounds 5 ounces.
WEAR — Elena Roman and Jonathan Wear, Roseburg, April 22, a son, William Jay Wear, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
SORRELS-DUNEHEW — Crystina and Gary Dunehew, Dillard, April 23, a son, Jaxon Charles Sorrels-Dunehew, 8 pounds.
WARD — Whitnee and Jesse Ward, Roseburg, April 23, a daughter, Clover Joy Ward, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
WARNER — Mary and Blake Warner, Roseburg, April 24, a daughter, Juliet Wren Warner, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
BECK — Kaitlyn Hamshar and Jace Beck, Roseburg, April 25, a son, Jace Brady Beck, 5 pounds 11 ounces.
DOMENICO — Karyssa Beamer, Roseburg, April 26, a daughter, Zavia Aldea Annmarie Domenico, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
LOPEZ — Belen Ramirez Delgado and Freddy Lopez, Winston, April 27, a daughter, Natalia Rose Lopez, 8 pounds 1 ounce.
MAINZ — Ariel and Jacob Mainz, Roseburg, April 27, a daughter, Kylie Anne Mainz, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
ZIETLOW — Cassidy and Joshua Zietlow, Roseburg, April 27, a daughter, Agatha Brigitte Zietlow, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
BEHRENS — Jenett and Joshua Behrens, Riddle, April 28, a daughter, Fiona Grace Behrens, 9 pounds 1 ounces.
HERMANSON — Ashlyn Hermanson, Roseburg, April 28, a son, Lachlan Tesias Hermanson, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
