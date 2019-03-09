MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
ANDREAS — Brittany and Nicholas Andreas, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 26, a son, Whelen David Andreas, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
BECKER — Emily and Dillon Becker, Roseburg, Feb. 27, a son, Lane James Becker, 9 pounds.
LAIR — Payge Marlow and Daniel Lair, Winston, Feb. 27, a daughter, Ali May Katherine Lair, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
WIMBERLY — Kristen Wimberly and Jake Raines, Roseburg, Feb. 27, a son, Jaxson Dean Wimberly, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
CORDZ — Ashley Hunt and Michael Cordz, Winston, Feb. 28, a son, Oliver James Cordz, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
POLLARD — Jamie Warner and Jaryd Pollard, Roseburg. Feb. 28, a daughter, Annette Joann Pollard, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
SMITH — Brandie and Kevin Smith, Roseburg, Feb. 28, a daughter, Zoe Grace Smith, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
SIMM — Ricki Baimbridge and Jeremy Simms, Elkton, Mar. 1, a daughter, Mariska Lee Simm, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
COLEMAN — Katarina Day and Branden Coleman, Days Creek, Mar. 2, a daughter, Addilee Jill Coleman, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
WARREN — Cameron Warren, Myrtle Creek, Mar. 2, a daughter, Kinzlie Ann Marie Warren, 6 pounds 3 ounces.
MAYBERRY — Amber and Jason Mayberry, Roseburg, Mar. 4, a son, Landon Lee Mayberry, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
SALAZAR — Destany and Robert Salazar, Winston, Mar. 4, a daughter, Amaranta Francesca Salazar, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
SHIBLES — LayVonna Bean and Bryson Shibles, Roseburg, Mar. 4, a son, Emmit Lee Shibles, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
JOHANNIS — Karen and Steven Johannis, Roseburg, Mar. 5, a daughter, Eloise Lindsey Johannis, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
CUNNINGHAM — Kacee Morton and Cameron Cunningham, Myrtle Creek, Mar. 6, a son, Cody Isaac Cunningham, 6 pounds 4 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.