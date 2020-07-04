MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
SPELGATTI-TRULLINGER — Kendal Spelgatti and Justin Trullinger, Sutherlin, June 24, a son, Arthur Lee Spelgatti-Trullinger, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
FRANTZ — Danielle Hines and Greg Frantz, Roseburg, June 25, a son, Mavryk Leo Frantz, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
SCOTT — Josey and Josh Scott, Riddle, June 25, a son, Scout Jameson Scott, 8 pounds 1 ounce.
RICHARDSON — Brittney and Sam Richardson, Myrtle Creek, June 28, a son, Wyatt Lee Richardson, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
