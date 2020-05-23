MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
KIRKHAM — Cathleen and Benjamin Kirkham, Roseburg, May 4, a son, Baylor Axton Kirkham, 5 pounds 10 ounces.
BELT — Nichaela and Brandon Belt, Sutherlin, May 7, a son, Luke James Belt, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
FORRESTER — Paige Forrester, Drain, May 7, a son, Ethan Peyton-John Forrester, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
GILBERT — Brittany and Kelsy Gilbert, Yoncalla, May 7, a son, Noah Vade Gilbert, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
CHILDERS — Jamie and Brandon Childers, Roseburg, May 8, a daughter, Elizabeth Jade Childers, 8 pounds 1 ounce.
GUTIERREZ — Jemelleeh and Wilson Gutierrez, Roseburg, May 8, a daughter, Alleehyana Alta Gutierrez, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
LOUNSBURY — Hailey Mead and Kevin Lounsbury, Myrtle Creek, May 8, a daughter, Isla Anna Leilani Lounsbury, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
SHEETS — Zipporah Rott and Sterling Sheets, Glendale, May 8, a son, Phoenix Kal El Sheets, 7 pounds.
BROWN — Carrie Campbell and Kenneth Brown, Roseburg, May 10, a son, Parker DeWayne Brown, 8 pounds.
MCNAMARA — Ann McNamara, Roseburg, May 10, a daughter, Lilliann Rose McNamara, 8 pounds 14 ounces.
SMITH — Mikyela Cavaner and Brett Smith, Roseburg, May 10, a son, Barrett Glenn Smith, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
ECKARD — Amanda and Josh Eckard, Roseburg, May 12, a daughter, Emily Jade Eckard, 9 pounds 13 ounces.
TAYLOR — Savannah Taylor, Roseburg, May 13, a daughter, Aurora Evangelene Jean Taylor, 5 pounds 4 ounces.
TAYLOR — Savannah Taylor, Roseburg, May 13, a son, Greyson Raymond Taylor, 4 pounds 14 ounces.
ELYE — Beth and Jeremiah Elye, Roseburg, May 14, a son, Axel Ray Elye, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
MEDINA — Luciana and Jose Medina, Sutherlin, May 14, a daughter, Amaya Rose Medina, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
WAGNER — Haley and Nicholas Wagner, Roseburg, May 14, a son, Eason Grant Wagner, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
WOOD — Lucinda and Howard Wood, Roseburg, May 14, a son, William Joseph Wood, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
KERR — Amanda Roff and Brandon Kerr, Canyonville, May 15, a daughter, Tessa Pearl Kerr, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
KING — Destiny Phillips and Tristan King, Roseburg, May 16, a son, Elyjah James King, 4 pounds 12 ounces.
HENRY — Barbara and Victor Henry, Oakland, May 17, a daughter, Mary Jane Marie Henry, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
BOGGS — Moriah and Garth Boggs, Roseburg, May 18, a son, Waylon Allen Boggs, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
PATTZ — Heidi and Desmond Pattz, Roseburg, May 18, a son, Graceon Desmond Imani Pattz, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
