MERCY MEDICAL CENTER ROSEBURG
HEDBERG — Jennifer and Glen Hedberg, Roseburg, Jan. 28, a son, Danny Gustav Hedberg, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
CERVANTES — Mariah and Anthony Cervantes, Roseburg, Jan. 29, a son, Matthew Levi Cervantes, 7 pounds.
LLOYD — Breyana Shipman and William Lloyd, Roseburg, Jan. 29, a son, Leland Scott Lloyd, 9 pounds 2 ounces.
MA — Yifen Wu and Joel Ma, Winston, Jan. 29, a daughter, Emily Yi Ma, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
DAMAS — Danielle Dooley and Lee Damas, Roseburg, Jan. 30, a son, Weston Fox Damas, 9 pounds 5 ounces.
SANDOVAL — Diana Sandoval Lapuerta and Michael Towle, Roseburg, Jan. 30, a daughter, Alma Marie Towle Sandoval, 8 pounds.
BUSCH — Daysha Jones and Joseph Busch, Myrtle Creek, Jan. 31, a daughter, Adalynn Marie Busch, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
DUKE — Tara and Brian Duke, Drain, Jan. 31, a son, Weston Duane Duke, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
FOX — Jamie Hansen and Quade Fox, Riddle, Feb. 1, a son, Landon Michael Fox, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
ELLIOTT — Kendall and Andrew Elliott, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 2, a daughter, Laila Renee Elliott, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
CHARTIER — Katie and Jared Chartier, Rosburg, Feb. 3, a daughter, Baylee Rey Chartier, 5 pounds 1 ounce.
JONES — Joanna and John Jones, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 3, a son, Colton Cane Jones, 5 pounds.
FAIRCLOTH — Ashley and Scott Faircloth, Sutherlin, Feb. 4, a son, Jaxson Randell Scott Faircloth, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
RADER — Alyssa and Lee Rader, Roseburg, Feb. 5, a son, Hudson Allen Rader, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
SMITH — Heather Wilson and Emmitt Smith, Roseburg, Feb. 5, a daughter, Olivia Grace Rai Smith, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
JOHNSON — Kaitlyn and Tyler Johnson, Roseburg, Feb. 6 a daughter, Charlotte Rose Johnson, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
KAME — Erika West, Roseburg, Feb. 7, a son, Rhaegar David Kame, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
TOWNS — Heidi and Mark Towns, Roseburg, Feb. 7, a son, Timothy Aaron Towns, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.