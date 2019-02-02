MERCY MEDICAL CENTER ROSEBURG
ATKINSON — Jessica and Jordan Atkinson, Idleyld Park, Jan. 23, a son, Connor Thomas Lynn Atkinson, 8 pounds.
ATKINSON — Amber Cripe and Jessy Atkinson, Sutherlin, Jan. 24, a daughter, Jessie Nicole Atkinson, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
PACHECO — Skyllar Denn and Ronald Pacheco, Roseburg, Jan. 25, a daughter, Chanel Rose Pacheco, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
WEBBER — Kristina and Kristofer Webber, Myrtle Creek, Jan. 25, a son, Charlie Dean Webber, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
WATSON — Kristen and Matthew Watson, Roseburg, Jan. 30, a daughter, Rylee Elizabeth Watson, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
