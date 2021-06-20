Frank and Rita Schuchard celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13. They met in college in Ashland and were married in Springfield on June 13, 1971.
Rita taught elementary school in Roseburg for many years. At one time they owned four convenience stores, which Frank managed. They continue to operate two of the stores.
They have been blessed with three children: Ryan (Stehanie), Raschel (Brad) and Krista (Nick), along with nine grandchildren.
Together they enjoy square dancing and spending time with family and friends. Their travels have taken them to Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean Islands, Germany and western Canada.
They celebrated their special day with good wishes from family and friends along with Rita’s sister, Sharon, who was a junior bridesmaid at the wedding, and brother-in-law Tony, who came from out of town to join them for a special dinner.
They enjoyed a cake which was a replica of the top of their original wedding cake. They will also celebrate their anniversary at a later date at a bed and breakfast on the Oregon Coast.
