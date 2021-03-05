Dave and Myrl Block celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Jan. 29. The couple met in 1950, when Myrl’s family moved next door to the convenience store owned by Dave’s family. They graduated together in June 1950, a month before Myrl’s family moved to Roseburg.
In order to still be together, Dave would drive to Roseburg every other weekend until he found a job locally. He continued to travel down to Ashland during the week to help with the peach orchard his family owned and to work at his father’s store and service station.
They were married Jan. 29, 1951 at the Presbyterian Church in downtown Roseburg. The couple had four children, Myrl Ann, Linda, Darryl and Don. After their first child was born, Myrl became a stay at home mom. She participated as a member of the PTA, a School Room Mother, Blue Bird Leader, Campfire and Scout leader and Sunday school teacher. The family enjoyed camping, water-sports and visiting relatives in Oregon, California and British Columbia.
Dave was diagnosed with cancer in 1959. At the time, there was a 0% survival rate for his type of cancer. For just shy of four months, the family shuttled back and forth between home and Oregon University Hospital in Portland. After four major operations and radiation therapy, Dave was miraculously able to return to work as a Volkswagon mechanic.
Eventually, Dave and Myrl opened Dave Block’s Import Service and worked together for eight years. Dave retired 30 years later. Myrl worked briefly at First National Bank before spending the rest of her career in administrative areas of the VA.
The Blocks and their Orange Pekoe 1926 Model T are members of the Cascade Historical Motor Club. They have driven the car in multiple parades and even took three family trips to Canada.
Though spread across the country, the family is still close. Sadly, Myrl Ann and her son Jonathon died in 1993 and 1994.
The Blocks enjoy many outdoor activities, especially family gatherings at the coast or their lake cabin, where they introduced their great-grandchildren to fishing, crabbing, kayaking, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
Thanks to almighty God and his son, the couple is still having fun and enjoying family life experiences.
