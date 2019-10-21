As part of the launch of the 2020 Census recruitment campaign, the U.S. Census Bureau is hosting three recruitment events in Roseburg on Tuesday.
The Census Bureau needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020. In order to meet this goal, the Census Bureau is starting recruiting efforts now.
In Douglas County, temporary part-time positions pay $14.50 per hour. If hired, local employees will start work in the spring of 2020.
The events will feature information on available jobs and the requirements/duties of each.
The first event will be held at WorkSource Oregon from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at 846 SE Pine St., Roseburg. The second event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Umpqua Community College. The third event will be at the Senior Center in Roseburg from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg.
For more information, go to the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages. Applicants may also call 1-855-JOB-2020 or the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.
