Clayton Konzack of Roseburg celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, July 11.
Clayton was born in Alta Loma, Texas on July 11, 1920 to William and Marie Konzack. He married Ruth "Peggy" Fuehr in Butte, Montana on September 14, 1942 and they moved to Washington, where he completed his college degree at Walla Walla University in 1943.
They moved to Oregon in 1944, where he taught eighth grade one year in Prineville. The following year he taught sixth through ninth grade and was the school principal and his wife taught first through third grade in a one-room schoolhouse heated with a wood stove for one year in Bend.
They were called to Roseburg, where he taught ninth and tenth grade at Roseburg Junior Academy.
Clayton was a math teacher and drove a school bus at Glide High School from 1948 to 1968. He resigned in 1968 and became the bookkeeper and part-time truck driver for Paulson Truck Lines. He retired there in 1987.
He and Peggy, who is 99, have two daughters, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. They have traveled to all 50 states, all but one province of Canada, and England.
The Konzacks attribute their longevity to their faith, their healthy vegetarian diet and regular exercise at the YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.