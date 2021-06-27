The first ever 70th wedding anniversary party was held at the Calapooia Reflections Museum of Sutherlin on June 4 for Ken and Barbie Grimes.
Hostesses Geri K. and Jo B. decorated in colors of yellow, silver and blue. A cake with big yellow roses and dozens of cupcakes topped with yellow roses was served to the guests. Barbie wore a yellow dress and carried yellow roses on her wedding day in 1951. Also helping were friends Kathleen Pierce, Trina Reid and Andrea Shrock.
A guest book was provided and throughout the afternoon, about seventy five friends, some from Eugene even, congratulated the couple. Along with the cake was a spread of vegetable assortments and cheese and cracker platters.
Rob Grimes gave the toast to his parents along with his sister Darla Becker chiming in with thanks to a great life they enjoyed. They still all get together to play Pinochle once a week.
Bob Kellejian was the “music man” playing some love songs on his horn. He played Barbie and Ken’s favorite song “They Tried to Tell We’re Too Young,’’ a very popular tune during the ’50s.
Bob also took many pictures and presented the couple two weeks later with a beautiful album of the anniversary party.
Congratulations to a wonderful couple. We wish them many more happy years together.
