Doug and Candy (Sabala) Artemenko celebrated 50 beautiful years of marriage on March 20. Both born and raised in Douglas County. Now in their 70s, Doug is a retired Head Saw Filer and Candy is a retired registered nurse.
Through the years, they have enjoyed many hobbies together and have had the blessing of sharing many different interests. They enjoy a peaceful life while living on their ranch in Dixonville. Together, they have raised cattle, goats, chickens and honey bees. Working in their garden producing flowers, vegetables and berries is another favorite pastime they share.
Doug and Candy are active members in the community. They often volunteer in the food kitchen at their church as well as being dedicated prayer warriors for many friends and family. They are the kind of neighbors that are always there to help out and lend a hand. Their love and support for their children and grandchildren has been unmeasurable.
Doug and Candy have been a beautiful example of true love, hard work and faithful followers of God. We are so fortunate to have them in our lives and wish to congratulate them on their beautiful life together.
We wish them many more years of love, peace and happiness.
