Elizabeth Jean Stanton was born Dec. 14, 1922, to Willard E. and Blythe B. Stanton in Seattle.
Jean married Art Treman on Nov. 20, 1942, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where Art was born and raised and where Jean was living at the time. They were in their junior year of college at University of Idaho. They graduated together in 1944, though Jean would eventually achieve a second bachelor’s degree from Western Oregon College in education later.
They moved to Sutherlin in 1949, calling it home for 15 years. They eventually moved to the live just off the North Umpqua River. After 34 years there, the couple moved to Linus Oakes Village when Art was diagnosed with cancer. He passed in January 1987.
The couple had two children, Paul and Barbara. They also have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jean was a school secretary at Sutherlin Elementary School for almost three years, before she began teaching at Umpqua School. She stayed there for two years, then moved to Wilbur School. Both schools are now closed. She then taught for 21 years at Fir Grove Elementary School in Roseburg.
During their marriage, Jean and Art traveled to 17 different countries and visited 33 states. But they also dedicated themselves to helping others. They were both active in Masonic organizations, supporting such causes as Job’s Daughters and Daughters of the Nile. She also lent them her musical knowledge by serving as Supreme Director of Music.
Jean has played piano at Sutherlin United Methodist Church for 73 years. She also taught Sunday school for numerous years and now teaches the adult Sunday school class.
Jean celebrated her 100th birthday at Linus Oakes on Dec. 17.
