Ricki Baimbridge and Jeremy Simms of Sutherlin have announced their engagement and plans for a 4 p.m. wedding on Sept. 18 in Elkton, Oregon.
Baimbridge is the daughter of Rick and Pam Baimbridge of Elkton and a 2011 graduate of Oakland High School. She works as a med-tech at a memory care facility.
Simms is the son of Larry Simms and Mary Ann Miner. He is a 2009 graduate of Sutherlin High School and is currently employed as a fuel attendant.
