Jaclyn Duncan and Robert Morgan, both or Roseburg, are happy to announce their engagement and plans for a July 11, 2020 wedding.
Jaclyn is the daughter of Julie and Donnie Melson of Myrtle Creek and a graduate of South Umpqua High School. She is a stay at home mom. Robert is the son of Preston and Dianna Morgan of Riddle and currently employed at McDonald’s.
