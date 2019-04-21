Graham-Provencal
Sonia Graham and Jerico Provencal, both of Roseburg, have announced their engagement and plans for a 5 p.m. wedding on November 2, 2019.
Sonia is the daughter of Rick and Gina Graham. She graduated from Roseburg High School in 2004 and is currently employed at Adapt. Jerico is the son of Gary and Kelley Provencal. He is also a graduate of Roseburg High School and currently works at Mercy Medical Center.
