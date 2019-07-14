James Gugel and Natasha Kress, both of Roseburg have announced their engagement. The wedding will take place on Sept. 7, 2019.
Natasha is the daughter of Tom and Sasha Kress. She graduated from Sutherlin High School in 2013, from Umpqua Community College’s registered nurse program in 2016 and from Oregon Health and Science University in 2017 with a Bacherlor’s degree in nursing. She is currently employed at Mercy Medical Center’s emergency department and as an agency nurse for Samaritan’s five hospitals.
James is the son of Craig Gugel and Joy Young-Gugel. He graduated from Sutherlin High School in 2014, from Umpqua Community College in 2016 and Oregon State University in 2019 with a degree in bioengineering.
