Mr. and Mrs. Don and Pam Mosley and Mr. and Mrs. Greg and Jutta Mead are happy to announce the engagement of Kristen Maredith Mosley, a Sutherlin native and 2010 graduate of Sutherlin High School, and Maximillian Philipp Mead of Tacoma, Washington.
The countdown begins to their outdoor April wedding... 4321...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.