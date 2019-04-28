Speake-Lynch
Cortney Speake and Chad Lynch, both of Winston, have announced their engagement and plans for a 5 p.m. wedding on July 13 at Clark’s Ranch.
Cortney is the daughter of Lanna and Noel Speake. She graduated from Douglas High School in 2009 and then attended Roseburg Beauty College. She is employed as a hairstylist at The Branding Iron Salon.
Chad is the son of Pamela and Rex Lynch. He graduated from Douglas High School in 2005 and attended Western Oregon University. He currently works as a panel superintendent at Roseburg Forest Products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.