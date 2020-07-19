Roberta and Larry Hall of Glide celebrated the 60th anniversary of their wedding on June 25, 2020. They wish to acknowledge the community for the many memories made here in Douglas County.
“We wish to express our gratitude to our children (Ed Hall, Hilary Hall, Eliot Hall and Andrea Hall Brock) and to those many neighbors, friends, patients, students and colleagues in the medical and music community who have given meaning to our lives over these many years. We made the right choice when we came to Roseburg in 1970! Thank you for your love and support.”
