Phillip and Shari Allen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 18, 2021.
The couple met at the Church of Christ. She was searching for the feeling of home and fellowship. Phillip’s mother, Dorothy Allen, invited Shari home to a southern home-cooked dinner after church and told Phill, “Don’t mess this up.”
He didn’t.
They have two children, Heather, 49, and Ed, 38; and six grandchildren.
Both were career educators in the Glide School District before pursuing careers as nurses through the Umpqua Community College Nursing Program, after which they became nurse practitioners.
Their favorite pastimes are hanging with their family, especially their grandkids. They have made their home in Glide since 1975.
The couple will be having a 50th-anniversary celebration with family and close friends at Stewart Park Sunday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.