Fifty years ago Sue and Tom made the decision to give love a second shot. And so they headed to Reno to officially tie the knot.
They built a loving life together, supporting one another when life was unfair. And after all these many years, their spark is still there.
When they look back on this milestone with happiness and pride, and the three kids they raised together side by side,
We hope they know their commitment is an example to friends and family, truth be told.
And we wish them many more laughter-filled memories in their future story yet to unfold.
Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary, Sue and Tom Thompson
