Happy 95th birthday to Ruth Noell
Ruth Noell will celebrate her 95th birthday on August 18, 2020. She is still very active at home, still driving her car, still taking care of her yard and enjoys her Mexican dinners at Carlos’s in Winston.
Only five more years and then you will have your picture on the Smucker’s Jam Jar. Congratulations on your milestone birthday.
Love you — Michael, Kim and Steffanie Noell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.