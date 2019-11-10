Happy 90th birthday and Veterans Day to Cecil Grubb
Cecil has spent 69 years married to his wife Marcie and 21 years serving in the Air Force as a Tech Sargent. He also worked at the VA in numerous jobs, including Chief of Police, for 20 years. He has been with the American Legion Post 16 for 17 years and loves serving with veterans.
One of his favorite things to do is to make biscuits and gravy for his family. He also loves watching NASCAR and attending races when he can. He loves taking care of his rose garden.
He is the best husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather we could ever ask for. He loves us so much and is always willing to help us whenever we ask. He is known in our family for sharing stories of his experiences and travels.
We love you so much and wish you a very special day.
