Helen Fischer will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on Oct. 17.
She is a charter member and faithful participant in the low-impact aerobics class at the Umpqua Community Center, which started 27 years ago. The class is sponsored by the YMCA of Douglas County. Rikki Stromberg has been the instructor for 26 of those years. Helen said she would help get the class started and then quit, but she just keeps attending.
The group often times enjoys coffee after class at the Lighthouse Bakery, where Helen has hot chocolate with extra whipped cream.
Helen is also a member of long standing in the Calapooia Women’s Club. She has been known to arrive early and set up car games before the meeting.
Helen has many beautiful sweaters that she has knitted and in cooler weather still wears them to class. She has shared some of these items she has crocheted with others.
Her keen wit and wonderful sense of humor is deeply appreciated by members of both the exercise class and club.
The home Helen lives in was built by her father, Ernest McKinney. She will be tending a wood stove when the weather gets cooler.
She has enjoyed international travel to China and the Philippines.
Once a week, she gets her hair done.
Helen was asked what kind of cake she would like to celebrate number 102 and she gave her standard response...
