The Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force is holding a community awareness event Wednesday evening in Sutherlin. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m.at the Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St.
The speaker will be by Marion Pearson, a Violence Prevention Specialist who founded the Task Force in 2015.
The summit is intended to help people learn what trafficking is, how it works in Douglas County and steps they can take to help stop it.
Pearson and others say human trafficking is a persistent and growing problem locally and statewide. Seventy-four Oregon cases were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2018. Of those, 58 involved sex trafficking. At least some of the calls it received were from Douglas County, but exact numbers are not available.
For more information call Pearson at 541-677-6531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.