John and Vicky Hokanson first met as teenagers during their freshman year at Central Christian College in McPherson, Kansas. Their first date was the Christmas banquet in 1969. They dated for two years before John surprised Vicky with a ring on Valentine’s Day.
They were engaged for a year and a half, during which time they graduated from Northwest Nazarene College with their bachelor’s degrees. They were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jamestown, North Dakota on Aug. 4, 1973. Then honeymooned at Yellowstone before arriving in Oregon.
After one year in Salem, they settled in Roseburg where John was appointed manager of the Hi-Ho Restaurant. They joined the Roseburg Free Methodist Church where they were active members before transferring to the Calapooia Free Methodist Church in 1998. Vicky was a schoolteacher before stepping away to raise a family.
They purchased the Hi-Ho in 1984 and operated it as the family business. Later, they restored the historic Howell-Kohlhagen house in the downtown historic district and opened it as a bed & breakfast in 1991. Vicky later earned her master’s degree in mathematics education from Southern Oregon University and returned to teaching.
After 30 years in the restaurant business, John retired from the Hi-Ho in 2002 but still owned the property until 2016. He still serves as an officer in both the Roseburg Lions Club and Roseburg Elks Lodge. After more than two decades as a high school math teacher, Vicky announced her retirement in 2020.
They have been prominent members of the Roseburg community for nearly 50 years. Their children hosted the Golden Anniversary celebration in their honor yesterday. They have five children, Eric (Keanna) Hokanson, Amie (Jerel) Skeith, Jamie (Erik) Kailiuli, Tiffany Hokanson, and Adam (Cortney) Hokanson; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of whom attended the special event.
