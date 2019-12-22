Kenneth and Cheryl (Vandenberg) Moore of Sutherlin celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 7 with dinner and entertainment with friends and relatives.
Cheryl is a retired school secretary and Kenneth is a retired welder. They enjoy spending time at home, gardening, traveling, friends and time together.
The couple has one child, Rick Moore of Des Moines, Iowa, and five grandchildren.
