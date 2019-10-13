Food pantry expresses thanks for donated food, volunteer help
Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Myrtle Creek wishes to thank Bobby’s Future Farms in Green for the freshly dug potatoes. So many will benefit from this bountiful donation.
A special thank you to Boy Scout Troop 36 and Cub Scout Pack 127 for their gleaning of the potatoes and the delivery to not only our Food Pantry but to others in the area. Lots of time and effort made this donation possible and we thank you.
Chere Johnson, Secretary
Conference of St. Vincent de Paul
