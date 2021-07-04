James “Jim” and Margaret “Peggy” (Toppings) LaRaut celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary at the family farm with their children on June 19. They were wed June 25, 1949.
Jim and Peggy enjoy dancing. They first met at Kennedy’s Dutch Mill dance hall when Jim approached Peggy and asked her to dance but she turned him down. However, his persistence finally won her over and they have been dancing together ever since.
Jim was born and raised in Douglas County. He is a retired heavy equipment operator, truck driver and rancher. Peggy has called Douglas County home for 84 years. She is a retired accountant/tax consultant.
Jim enjoys spending time outdoors puttering on the family century farm where he can always find something to fix and Peggy also enjoys a peaceful life on the farm reading, crocheting and flower gardening in her yard.
Together, the couple have four children James LaRaut Jr ( little Jimmy), deceased; Judy LaRaut-Free, Vern LaRaut (Pam) and Stephen LaRaut (Lee); grandchildren Brian Free (Hope), Josh LaRaut (Amber), Jesse Free (Cindy); Jillian LaRaut, Joel LaRaut (Laura), Julia Hurtienne (Jerod), Miranda LaRaut, Nathan LaRaut, Savannah LaRaut, Emma LaRaut and Jacob LaRaut; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
