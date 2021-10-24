Maxine Gray celebrated her 97th birthday at home. It was a quiet, but enjoyable day. She received many phone calls, cards, gifts and “happy birthday” wishes over the few days surrounding her birthday.
Maxine is the oldest daughter of a group of nine siblings. Only she and two of her sisters, Ina Nell of Arkansas, and Christine of Salem, remain, as well as her son, Mac in Arkansas, and daughter, Betty, who resides with her.
Maxine spent many years as a homemaker, then worked for a while at a shirt factory and motors plant in Arkansas. After she and her daughter, Kathy, moved to Oregon in 1970, she and Junior Gray were married. In Roseburg, she worked at Rickett’s Music for many years.
Redeemer’s is Maxine’s church home. She was baptized there in 2013. She got her GED in her 50s. She’s always loved music, especially country. In recent months, Maxine’s become a huge fan of Daniel O’Donnell, a well rounded singer from Ireland. She enjoyed dancing and took round dance lessons with Christine.
Maxine has made many friends at the Sutherlin Eagles, and recently received her 30 year membership pin. She’s been an excellent cook all of her adult life, and is known by family and friends for her homemade pies, yeast rolls and holiday meals.
She has been an avid card player, and especially liked playing Pitch over the years. She loves a big laugh.
We love and celebrate our mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt (pronounced “aint”) Pete.
