Marie Lackey of Roseburg celebrates 104th birthday
Marie Lackey, born Oct. 7, 1915 in Melbeta, Nebraska, celebrated her 104th birthday last month with a road trip to travel the length of highway 104 in the northwestern tip of Oregon.
She also celebrated with a party in Riddle with her children, family and long-time friends from five different states.
