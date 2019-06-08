The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on May 27 through 31, 2019.
Jordyn Cherie Atterbury, 25, and Frank Wayne Anderson, 27, both of Sutherlin, May 28.
Stacy Lynn Carleton, 30, and Aaron Thomas Bennett, 42, both of Dillard, May 28.
Taylor Jene Moser, 19, of Sutherlin, and Tyler Robert Cross, 18, of Jber, Alaska, May 29.
Tabitha Lynnann Lamphere, 30, and Robert Scott Jeffredo, 27, both of Sutherlin, May 29.
Kalila Jean Mcelhaney, 38, and Morton Chester Robbins Jr., 43, both of Winston, May 29.
Jessica Katherine Griffiths, 32, and Jared Allyn Bedolla, 31, both of Idleyld Park, May 31.
Alexandrea Janean Estrada, 24, and Cody Jack Hunter, 23, both of Winston, May 31.
Bonnie Maxine Duffield, 60, and Steven Lynn Roberts, 69, both of Roseburg, May 31.
