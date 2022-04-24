The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses April 11-15.

Allisha Faylene Alford, 43, and Craudis Isabel Barreda, 29, both of Riddle, April 11.

Stephanie Jean Anderson, 31, and Charles Wayne Palmer, 33, both of Winston, April 12.

Parris Marlette Cohen, 46, and Scott Raphael Lorrain Jr., 57, both of Myrtle Creek, April 12.

Cathy Lynn Steen, 77, of Montgomery, Texas, and Neal B. Cunningham, 65, of Keno, Oregon, April 13.

Carrie Michelle Francis, 35, and John Scott Blackwell, 37, both of Bishop, Georgia, April 14.

Kortney Jean Parret, 29, and Brenden Wayne Wikstrom, 28, both of Winston, April 14.

Corina Chloe Cadwalader, 29, and Justin Rockwell Hanes, 29, both of Drain, April 15.

Sherry Laverne Goodell, 56, and Fabian Michael Carr, 53, both of Roseburg, April 15.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

