The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses April 12-16.
Laurina Parry Lacey, 28, and David M. Molitor, 32, both of Roseburg, April 12.
Karrlee Rae Powell, 28, and Kevin Alexander Upright, 32, both of Roseburg, April 12.
Rachel Kathryn Merchant, 24, and Hao Ahn Tran Ly, 25, both of Idleyld Park, April 13.
Sharon Lynn Mason, 45, of Eugene, Oregon, and John Gabriel Link, 43, of Sutherlin, April 14.
Lisa Ann Moon, 41, and Charles Randolph McCoy, 40, both of Myrtle Creek, April 14.
Reana L. Stockton, 39, and Michael Loyd Meyer, 37, both of Cottage Grove, Oregon, April 14.
Jenna Marie Moss, 34, and Reggie Forest Parker, 36, both of Roseburg, April 16.
Hope Elizabeth Powell, 22, and Colby Tyler Hanson, 24, both of Roseburg, April 16.
